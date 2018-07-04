James needs your vote in Tayto competition

James Magennis from Banbridge is competing for your vote on Tayto’s Facebook page to become the overall winner in the Tayto Design Competition 2018, in association with Belfast Metropolitan College.

Talented designers, James and fellow students, Charles Leathem and Andrew Moore, have been shortlisted as finalists in the Competition, having created garments from Tayto crisp packaging.

The overall winner will have their winning piece unveiled on the catwalk of the upcoming Camerata Ireland Fashion Showcase, part of Clandeboye Festival, which takes place in August.

The innovative competition, part of Tayto’s ongoing commitment to encouraging young talent and supporting local education, was open to the BTEC L2 Art and Design – Fashion and Textiles students in Belfast Met and the top three winners will share a bursary from Tayto, worth £500.

Elly Hunter, marketing director of Tayto, explained: “We are overwhelmed by the creative flair on display from the students who entered our competition. Each of our finalists has produced an eye-catching, colourful garment that beautifully represents Tayto and I would go as far as to say that they have made our crisps even more appealing.

“Tayto has always been the star on our Castle’s conveyor belts and I am really looking forward to seeing this year’s winning design on the catwalk at the Camerata Ireland Fashion Showcase, which is part of the Clandeboye Festival, on August 23.

“To see all of the finalists’ outfits, visit Tayto’s Facebook page and ‘like’ your favourite in our Tayto Design Competition 2018 album. Each ‘like’ equals a vote so make sure that you have your say in which should be chosen as the winning item.”