It was tea for all..not tea for two!

On Sunday, September 23 the Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee hosted an Afternoon Tea for Lodge widows in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

This was the fifth year the event has been held and this year 150 widows, companions and representatives from 17 Lodges attended.

These included Lodges from Blaris, Hillsborough, Maze, Dromore, Dromara, Maralin, Loughbrickland, Ballyward, Cargycreevy, Magherally and Banbridge.

The guests were welcomed by the Chairman of the Committee, William Fulton, who was delighted by the large turnout and he thanked David Woodrow, Treasurer

of the Down Masonic Widows’ Fund, for funding the event.

The Down Masonic Widows’ Fund was established to assist widows of brethren in the Province of Down and this year is celebrating its 125th anniversary. As well as

sponsoring the afternoon teas, the Fund provides annuities of up to £1600 per annum to widows in financial need.

The Fund’s income is derived from Lodge donations and rental income from its commercial property portfolio.

At the close William Fulton thanked the Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee for organising the Afternoon Tea and the management and staff of the hotel for their efforts.