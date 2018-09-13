International Sheepdog Trial was a tail wagging success

Thousands of local, national and international visitors descended on Dromore’s Gill Hall Estate for the International Sheepdog Trial 2018

More than 600 dogs and 300 top handlers from the UK and Ireland went through their paces to secure a place for the competitive three-day event. Vying for the title of ‘International Supreme Champion’ among a range of top titles, the trial kicked off on Thursday, September 6.

Julie Flaherty (Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council) pictured with Ellie and Katie McCullough prior to presenting gifts to Princess Anne at the Sheepdog Trial at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore.

Supported by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, this key international event attract more than 12,000 visitors who enjoyed the grandstand, family-friendly spectacle.

International Sheepdog Society National president and organiser, John McCullough, said: “This is a major event in the international sheep dog trialling calendar and I’m delighted that Northern Ireland, and particularly Dromore, has the opportunity to host what is a thrilling event which everyone will enjoy.”

Princess Anne was the special visitor on the Thursday, also present was Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Cllr Julie Flaherty.