Interfered with meter while breeding fish

When he was breeding tropical fish and found his electricity bill increasing a 48-year-old man prevented the meter from recording.

Stephen Lynas, Drumcarn Gardens, Portadown, admitted criminal damage to a meter on October 24 last year, preventing it from recording and unlawful possession of a class C drug, Alprazolam.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that a search was carried out at the home of the defendant and the offences came to light.

The amount of revenue lost was £1,024.84 and Lynas had entered into an agreement to repay the money.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, explained that Lynas had been breeding tropical fish and with his electricity bill increasing this is what he did.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said it was a ‘crude unsophisticated’ crime but he was mindful of the fact there had been full restitution. For each offence he imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.