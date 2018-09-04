Installation Service for Rev Ian Kenny

The Rev Ian Kenny, formerly Minister of Dromore Free Presbyterian Church, was welcomed as the new Minister of Hillsborough Free Presbyterian Church at an Installation Service on Tuesday, August 28.

Mr Kenny succeeds the Rev Gary Good who left in November 2016 after accepting a call to become Minister of Randalstown Free Presbyterian Church.

Ministers who took part in the Installation Service for the Rev Ian Kenny in Hillsborough Free Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 28th August. L to R: (front row) Rev Gary Goodes (Minister at Hillsborough, November 2007 November 2016), Rev Gary Goodes, David Williamson MBE (Clerk of Session), Rev Ian Kenny, Rev Thomas Murray (Moderator of Presbytery) and Rev Dr Stanley Barnes (Minister at Hillsborough, October 1972 - October 2007). (back row) Rev Dr John Douglas, Rev William Whiteside (Interim Moderator), Rev Dr Ian Brown (Clerk of Presbytery) and Rev Thomas Martin.

The Rev William Whiteside, who was Interim Moderator in charge of the vacancy, presided at the Installation Service. The opening prayer was led by former minister, the Rev Dr Stanley Barnes (October 1972 - October 2007) and the Scripture lesson was read by former minister, the Rev Gary Goodes (November 2007 November 2016). The Rev Dr Ian Brown (Clerk of Presbytery) conducted the act of Installation and Prescribed Questions to the Minister Elect.

In his final function as Moderator of Presbytery, the Rev Thomas Murray led the installation prayer and gave a challenging charge to the newly installed minister and the congregation. Patricia Hamilton presided at the organ and Elizabeth Cordner presided at the piano and together led the singing of well-known hymns that included, ‘Would you be free from your burden of sin’ and ‘To God be the glory’.

The evening concluded as David Williamson MBE (Clerk of Session) welcomed the new minister. He presented a gift to the Rev William Whiteside (Interim Moderator in charge of the vacancy) and Mrs Sadie Wilson presented a gift to the new minister’s wife Heather.

Following the service, supper was served by the ladies of the congregation.

Rev Ian Kenny pictured with his wife Heather prior to his Installation as the new minister of Hillsborough Free Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 28th August. Included are their family Jordan and Cherith (left) and Bethany and Ethan (right).

Speaking of his Installation the Rev Kenny added: “As a family we have many happy memories of our time at Dromore Free Presbyterian Church including the children growing up there and those memories will be treasured; also, the friendships established there that will remain. I want to assure the congregation in Dromore of my prayers for the days ahead that very soon a man of God’s choosing will be there to fill the vacancy. Referring to the Hillsborough congregation he adds: Thank you for placing your confidence in me as a minister of the Gospel.

“I pledge that under God I will serve to the best of my ability. While conscious of the great challenge that faces the Christian Church in these days, I’m certainly looking forward to my time in Hillsborough and with the help of God we will see the witness being strengthened and further established.”