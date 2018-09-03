‘Inspirational’ teacher Timothy Doyle to be laid to rest

A Co Down teacher has been described as “highly inspirational” and “much-loved” following his sudden death last week.

Timothy Doyle, from Katesbridge in Co Down, taught at St Mary’s Primary School in Banbridge and was a well-known figure in local GAA circles.

It has been reported that the 52-year-old died while out walking last Friday.

Tributes have poured in on social media to Mr Doyle, with St Mary’s PTA expressing its “heartfelt condolences” to his family.

“Mr Doyle was well regarded and a highly inspirational teacher, whom a lot of our own children had the pleasure of knowing,” it added.

Clann na Banna GAA club also extended its sympathy, stating: “We offer our sincere condolences to his brother Michael, our former manager and the entire family circle at this sad time.”

The committee and members of Ballela GAC said they were “deeply saddened” by Mr Doyle’s death, adding: “Timothy was a friend of neighbouring club Clann na Banna and a much loved teacher of St Mary’s Primary School in Banbridge.”

A family notice described Mr Doyle as “dearly beloved son of the late William James and Stella, and brother of the late Eamonn”.

It added: “Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, sisters Rosemary (Eastwood), Julie (McKeown), brother Michael and Timothy’s dear friend Deborah, brothers-in-law Pat Eastwood and Pascal McKeown, sisters-in-law Una Doyle and Caroline Doyle, nephews Christopher, Paul, Philip, Mark and Gareth and the entire family circle.”

Mr Doyle’s funeral will take place today, leaving his home at 12 noon for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Dechomet at 1pm, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.