Iconic Cafolla’s Cafe set to close

It’s the end of an era as Cafolla’s Cafe in Lurgan is set to close.

The Carnegie St cafe has been part of the fabric of Lurgan society for decades.

Still with that 1950s diner charm, it was a meeting place for many friends.

It was first set up in the 1930s by Nandino Cafolla and has been the birthplace of many a romance in the Co Armagh town.

Some great memories were made there and we would like you to help share those memories with us and the Cafolla family.

If you have any old photos or memories of the cafe, please send them to news@lurganmail.co.uk