Huge range of events for St Patrick’s Day

Fast-paced, entertaining, engaging, lively, thoughtful and filled with plenty of home-grown talent – just some of the ingredients that make up this year’s all-new Home of St. Patrick Festival celebration in County Armagh.

Filled to the rafters with an outstanding programme of things to do, places to visit, see and

enjoy, this year’s festival runs for ten full days in March, providing local, national and

international visitors with an unrivalled chance to mark his legacy.

From March 8 - 18, this exciting Armagh showcase festival takes in multiple iconic venues – from the two stunning Cathedrals of St Patrick to the earthiness of Navan Centre & Fort and taking in the city’s acclaimed Palace Demesne, Robinson Library, and Market Place Theatre. There are walks, talks, tours, music, song, comedy, dance and unlimited festival fun to entertain everyone, every day.

Kick off the big day itself bright and early on Sunday, March 17 by enjoying ‘Sunrise with

Patrick’ at Navan Centre & Fort from 5.30am. Feel captivated with song, stories – and a hearty

breakfast – while immersing yourself in the past.

If you have the energy left, you won’t want to miss the ‘St Patrick’s Family Day’ at Solitude

Park, Banbridge, on March 18 which is guaranteed to make the day fly by with free activities, including live music, workshops and entertainment.

To view the full programme and for more information on free and ticketed events, visit www.visitarmagh.com/stpatrick.