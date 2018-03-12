Hospice Services trekking challenge

Southern Area Hospice Services are inviting adventurous souls to join them on their next overseas trekking challenge, which will take place in Cambodia from 19th October-27th October, 2019.

The challenge, which will raise vital funds for Southern Area Hospice Services, will see participants trek for five days though hills, valleys and dense forests of the surrounding area starting at Siem Reap and ascending to the upper plain of Kulen Mountain, before finishing at the amazing Angkor Wat, a temple complex and the largest religious monument in the world.

A trek information night will take place at Southern Area Hospice, Courtenay Hill, Newry on Monday, March 26, at 7pm. Everyone is welcome to come along to find out more information or to sign up for the trek.

All the money raised through the trek will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work providing care and support to local people who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease. Care is provided through a number of services including a 14 bed in-patient unit in Newry, Day Hospice units in Newry and South Tyrone Hospital, Dungannon, Outpatient clinics in Craigavon, Daisy Hill and South Tyrone Hospitals, a community nurse in the Armagh and Dungannon District as well as Bereavement and carer support in the Donaldson Centre, Newry and the Resource Centre in Irish Street, Dungannon. With a fundraising target of £2.6 million in 2018 alone, Southern Area Hospice Services rely heavily on the community to help them reach their target so they can continue to provide care and support.