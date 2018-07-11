Home-Start celebrates new £9,999 grant

BBC Children in Need has awarded £9,999 in new funding to a local group working with disadvantaged children and young people across Banbridge.

The grant is part of the charity’s small grants programme and brings the total invested in County Down to more than £902,000.

Home-Start Banbridge has been awarded £9,999 to deliver parent and toddler mornings to families to help parents build better lives for their children by creating their own social support network, reducing isolation, building confidence and family resilience and improving mental health. The project will employ a Family Group Co-ordinator to run the weekly sessions which will enable the children to take part in physical activities and play as well as singing and stories. The sessions will support the children, helping to encourage development of their speech and language and improve relationships with their parents. Additionally, the sessions will support the parents to help them improve their parenting skills.

Donna Neill, Scheme Co-ordinator at Home-Start Banbridge said: “We’re very pleased to have been awarded this funding which will enable us to provide crucial support to families in our area. A big thank you to everyone that has made this grant possible.”

Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need’s National Head of Northern Ireland said: “It’s always an absolute pleasure to award new grants to projects like Home-Start Banbridge which is working with some of the children and young people in Northern Ireland who need their support most.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, our Small Grants Programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year. Both of these programmes are currently open to applications.

To find out more about any of BBC Children in Need’s grant programmes or for information on how to apply for funding visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey/grants.