Heroes lodge remembers Titanic victim

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland hosted a gala dinner at Titanic Belfast in support of the Drew Nelson Legacy project.

Family, friends and peers of the former senior Orangeman, including Grand Master Edward Stevenson, were among the 500 people in attendance.

Pictured with a commemorative Titanic Lambeg drum from Donaghcloney at the gala dinner, from left, Alison Bell; Colin Bell; Trevor Bell; Kyle Savage and Mary Savage.

Last year, the Institution announced a £1 million initiative to recognise the contribution of one of its most high-profile members, whilst benefiting the next generation of community leaders. The Loyal Order has recently employed a youth development officer to provide career advice and guidance to young people across Northern Ireland and the border counties.

Prior to his death in 2016, Mr Nelson served as Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland for 12 years, assuming the role in December 2004.

Mr Stevenson explained: “Empowering young people was a key aspect of Drews work within our wider Orange family. He continually reinforced the importance of encouraging young people by building capacity and creating an enthusiastic, motivated and confident body of Orange community leaders.”

While at the event, Drumlough Heroes LOL 153 members also remembered local Titanic passenger, Thomas Rowan Morrow. Mr Morrow, from Rathfriland, boarded the ship in 1912 with the intention of joining his brother in the United States. His third-class status put him at a disadvantage when the ship began to sink as men in third class were some of the last to make it into the lifeboats carried on the ship. Just 75 of the 462 adult males in third class survived the disaster.

Mourne Orangemen, from left, Neil Cousins; Trevor McConnell; Eric Niblock and David Keown.

To commemorate the centenary of the disaster, Drumlough LOL 153 had a bannerette commissioned in 2012 to perpetuate his memory.