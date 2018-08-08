Help to reduce, reuse, recycle

The local Council area is doing well in achieving its recycling target, but with a little extra effort even more can be achieved.

That was the message from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council as it thanked everyone for all of their recycling efforts.

Encouraging the public to add a little extra effort the council said: “We can do even better and reach our goal of becoming the leading recycling local authority in Northern Ireland”.

A spokesperson said: “Protecting the environment by reducing waste and promoting responsible recycling practices is one of the leading aims of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

“There are so many household materials that can be recycled via your green bin. When you consider the amount of materials that can be recycled there isn’t much left to go into your blue/black bin easing the pressure put on landfill which reduces costs to the ratepayer and benefits the environment immensely.”

Here are a few frequently asked questions to help make recycling easier, more effective and help us maintain and increase our recycling rates.

What can I put in my green bin?

• Cardboard including; toilet roll tubes, cereal, washing powder and egg boxes

• Paper including; newspapers, magazines, books and junk mail

• Plastic bottles including; empty drinks, soap, shampoo and detergent bottles

• Plastic Containers including; plastic pots tubs and trays

• Tins and cans including; aerosols, drinks cans, food and biscuit tins

• Tetra pak including; soup, juice, milk and wine cartons

• Batteries, textiles and small electrical items are now accepted

Should I wash containers before placing them in the green bin?

You should empty all containers before putting them in the green bin. Wash and squash materials where possible to free up space.

What can I not put in my green bin?

Plastic bags, polystyrene, plastic wrappers (crisp bags, biscuit/sweet wrappers and bread bags) and nappies cannot be recycled and should be placed in your blue/black bin.

What happens if I put the wrong materials in my green bin?

If you put the wrong materials in your green bin the waste collection crew will not be able to empty it. A yellow hanger will be placed on the handle of your green bin explaining the type of contamination present in the bin. You must remove the contamination from your bin before it will be emptied on your next collection day.

When does my bin get collected?

You can check your collection day on the council website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk in the ‘Find my bin day’ section or by downloading the free Bin-ovation app. Bins should be presented at the kerbside with the lid closed by 7am on your collection day.

Where can I get more information about my green bin?

For a list of all materials accepted in your green bin you can consult the council website or the Bin-ovation app. Bin-ovation is free to download from The Google Play or Apple App store and gives information about all of your bins and collection days. Alternatively you can contact the council on 0300 0300 900 with any waste collection queries you may have.

To be in with a cance of winning a Samsung Galaxy tablet, simply download the Bin- ovation app before Sunday 30 September 2018 and select the ‘More’ section to be

entered into the free draw.