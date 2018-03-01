Storm Emma: Outpatient appointments cancelled in Southern Trust area

The Southern Trust has advised that due to the adverse weather conditions all hospital outpatients clinics have been cancelled today and tomorrow on all its sites.

The only exception is for outpatients attending maternity appointments or appointments at Craigavon Hospital’s Mandeville unit.

The trust said all community outpatient clinics are cancelled today and tomorrow.

Resource and day care centres will also be closed tomorrow.

The Southern Trust said: “Some surgery is going ahead. In the event of cancellations patients will be contacted directly.

“If in doubt, please check before you travel and keep safe.”

The trust said all patients will be re-booked as soon as possible.

Many of the Province’s schools are also closed today and disruption to travel is particularly bad in the south and east of Northern Ireland.