Have your say on Realm - UUP Councillors urge

Banbridge Ulster Unionist Council team have welcomed the new Public Realm Plans for Banbridge Town Centre and are encouraging people to have their say.

In a statement following the Council’s Town Centre Taskforce Meeting and public consultation event in Banbridge Old Town Hall last week, Alderman Ian Burns, Alderman Glenn Barr and Councillor Jill Macauley said: “There has been extensive consultation with local businesses and members of the public on the new public realm concept design proposals, and we feel this is the key to a successful scheme.

“We would like to encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback in this process. You can access and view the plans online as well as completing survey to gather public opinion on the proposed scheme.

“All you have to do is visit the council website on www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

“Comments and feedback should be received by Monday, March 9, 2020.”