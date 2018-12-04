Have your say on Dromore public realm scheme plans

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are inviting members of the public to have their say over plans to improve the public realm in Dromore.

Delivered by the council, the Dromore public Realm Scheme will provide high quality improvements within the Town Centre Conservation Area, which includes outer Market Square, Bridge Street and Church Street.

The Scheme proposes to enhance the streetscape and offer quality design, utilising natural materials with bespoke details to reflect the town’s unique history and conservation area designation, introducing new pavement treatments, lighting, enhanced shared space, street furniture, signage and decorative features designed to complement the previous works at Dromore Town Hall in the central area of Market Square.

The concept design proposals will be on display at Dromore Community Centre until Thursday January 3, 2019. A short online survey to gather public opinion is also available at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.citizenspace.com/regeneration/dromore-public-realm-scheme. For further information on the scheme contact GM Design Associates Ltd at gmda@g-m-design.co.uk.