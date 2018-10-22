Have your say on council swimming pool provision

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are developing a new five year Aquatics Framework for the Borough for 2019 - 2024 and local residents are being invited to have their say on swimming pool provision in the area.

The Framework will focus on working together with key stakeholders to develop the area of aquatics, which includes all aspects of swimming pool related activities and outdoor swimming.

A spokesperson for the council explained: “As part of this consultation process we are seeking the opinions of as many members of the public as possible whether you currently participate in council run swimming activities or not.

“We are particularly keen to hear from groups of people that are currently under-represented in sport and physical activity including females, people with a disability, those on low income and those from rural areas with the purpose of finding out what would encourage them to participate.

“We will be undertaking a short online survey until Sunday November 11 which can be found on the council website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.citizenspace.com/health-and-recreation/aquatics-framework/”