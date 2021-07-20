‘Harrowing’ tragedy as boy (13) dies in Scarva swimming incident

It is understood the boy was swimming in the Canal Court area of the village.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as the NI Air Ambulance and the PSNI attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a 13-year-old boy has tragically died following an incident in the Canal Court area of Scarva on Monday afternoon (July 19).

The banks of the Newry to Portadown Canal at Scarva near where at 13-year-old boy died after getting into difficulties in water. Photo courtesy of Google.

“It was reported that at around 3.30pm, a boy had gone into the water in the area.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Air Ambulance NI.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “Devastating news to hear of another family plunged into sorrow after the death of a young teenage boy at the Canal Court area of Scarva village.

“Please remember the family in your prayers as they come to terms with this harrowing tragedy.

“To the emergency services and anyone else who assisted, thank you.”

Cllr Paul Greenfield and Junior McCrum also said, “our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the young boy. There are no words that comfort at this time or such loss. We know that the family will be much prayed for and supported by the local community.”

