Had mask and gloves in back seat of his car

When police stopped a car in Lurgan they found gloves and a mask in the vehicle which led to a 26-year-old man facing a charge of going equipped for theft.

Glenn Andrew O’Connor, Waveney Park, Belfast, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court on the videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted driving while disqualified, not having insurance, obstructing police and going equipped for theft.

For each of these offences he was sentences to six months in prison.

On the two motoring offences he was disqualified from driving for two years.

O’Connor was fined £100 for having an incorrect form of registration mark.

The court heard that on March 19 last year at 1.30am police saw a car being driven from Union Street to Queen Street in Lurgan.

When they stopped it the defendant gave an incorrect name and there was no insurance for the vehicle.

The front licence plate had been altered with a small piece of black tape taped across a C to make it look like an E.

Police inquiries uncovered the defendant’s identity and they found he had been disqualified from driving at Laganside court on March 31, 2016.

Two pairs of gloves were found in the glove department of the car and a mask was found on the back seat.

When interviewed O’Connor admitted the driving offences and obstructing police but denied the other offences saying he needed the gloves as he worked in stables and the mask belonged to his nephew.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had suffered significant losses of a nephew and three friends in the last 18 months. She added that he was looking for help to get his life back on track.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that O’Connor’s had an atrocious record for driving while disqualified and no insurance. She ordered forfeiture of the car he was driving at the time of the offences.