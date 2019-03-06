Leading retail experts in customer experience, digital marketing and visual merchandising will share their knowledge and experience with a view to helping local retailers grow their business.

Free ‘Grow Your Town Centre Business’ masterclasses are being delivered by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council as part of a wider co-ordinated, targeted and robust approach to improve the competitiveness, attractiveness and vitality of the borough’s town centres.

These masterclasses, which are part funded by the Department for Communities, will be hosted by NI broadcaster and media expert Sarah Travers, and have been designed to help local retail businesses learn from highly knowledgeable and very successful practitioners specialising within different areas of retail.

Business owners and anyone working within the local retail sector can book a masterclass in a location of their choosing.

The first masterclass will be held in Banbridge Old Town Hall on March 12, followed by the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown on March 20 and the Market Place Theatre, Armagh on March 21. Each masterclass will run from 6pm until 9pm.

Participants will be able to put questions relating to their own business to the experts, thereby making these events more engaging and richer learning experiences.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver masterclasses that include presentations from leading experts that can help businesses grow in a rapidly changing and challenging retail environment.

“I would encourage all local retail businesses to attend one of these events because it will help them to adapt to changing consumer demands, embrace digital technology, and provide a positive customer experience.”

To book your place, register at www.eventbrite.co.uk