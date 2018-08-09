Group raise £235 during sponsored walk

Recently, Rowallane and Slieve Croob Community Twinning group undertook a sponsored walk to raise awareness and funds for PIPS Hope and Support.

Local people and representatives of the twinning group participated and walked from Dree Hill to the top of the mountain adjacent, raising the grand total of £235.00.

Collette Clarke, Chairperson of the Twinning group thanked each person who donated and completed the sponsored walk: “As chairperson, I would like to thank all the individuals who came along to our first annual fundraising event which we recently held. We are a small committee who are very active with community development. “As a collective, we decided that PIPS Hope and Support should be the recipient of the funds raised from the event and we hope the funds raised will support them in their aims. We had a great time and look forward to holding other events throughout the years ahead.”

Padraig Harte, PIPS Hope and Supports Fundraising Officer thanked Collette, the Twinning Group and all who participated for their support to PIPS Hope and Support: “On behalf of PIPS Hope and Support I would like to thank Collette, Karen, David, Michel and their local community for supporting our charity and for the continued raising of awareness within the greater area for our charity.”

Padraig added: “All funds raised and donated to PIPS Hope and Support ensure that we can provide an efficient and effective service to support people, families and communities with issues relating to suicide, mental and emotional well-being and trauma as well as providing education and training programmes to people on how they can help reduce the risk of suicide in our greater community. The good people involved in the group have contributed to ensuring we can continue to do so. Lastly, we wish Rowallane and Slieve Croob Community Twinning Group every success for their future endeavours and programmes”.