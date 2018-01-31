Given month to produce his licence

A 21-year-old man was given a month to produce his licence to avoid a driving ban.

Daniel Anderson, Sheridan Green, Portadown, admitted driving without insurance twice on the same day when he appeared at Craigavon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday last.

The court heard he was stopped twice within a half hour period, at Bridge Street and again at Carrickblacker Road in Portadown.

Anderson, who pleaded guilty himself, said he had gone to get pizza for his pregnant girlfriend and was stopped while driving home. He added that he should have walked.

There was no licence available to the court. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until February 21 telling the defendant that if he turns up then with a licence she would impose points and if not he would lose his licence.