Given 15 year sentence over rape attack

Police have welcomed a 15 year sentence handed down to a Lithuanian man following his conviction on a number of offences relating to a rape in Lurgan in 2011.

They described the crimes as ‘horrendous and traumatic for the victims’.

Stasys Baranauskas (30) was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court today, Friday 8th December.

Baranauskas was found guilty of a total of eight offences including attempted rape, sexual assault and inflicting grievous bodily injury and assault in relation to an incident at Dingwell Park, Lurgan on 13 July, 2011.

A 26-year-old woman was the victim of repeated rape while a 23-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey, said: “Baranauskas, who was extradited to Northern Ireland from Lithuania in 2016, has been sentenced to 15 years for crimes which were truly horrendous and traumatic for the victims, and I am pleased that the court has recognised the severity of the offences and reflected this in sentencing.”

The offences were as follows:

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The defendant was sentenced as follows:- Extended Custodial Sentence 3 Years imprisonment.

Grievous Bodily Harm With Intent: Extended Custodial Sentence 15 Years Imprisonment

Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm; Extended Custodial Sentence three Years imprisonment.

Aid & abet rape: Extended Custodial Sentence 15 Years imprisonment

Aid & abet rape: Extended Custodial Sentence; 15 Years imprisonment

Attempted rape: Extended Custodial Sentence 15 Years imprisonment

Sexual assault: Extended Custodial Sentence five Years imprisonment

False imprisonment common law: Extended Custodial Sentence four Years imprisonment

All sentences are to run concurrently making a total of 15 years.

His co-accused Darius Porcikas, also a Lithuanian citizen, was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment at Craigavon Crown Court in September 2014 in relation to the same incident.