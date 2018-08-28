GCSE success at Banbridge Academy

The principal of Banbridge Academy has praised the school’s students for another year of “extremely impressive” GCSE results.

Of the 192 pupils who sat GCSE examinations this year, 57.1 per cent of all entries resulted in the top grades A*/A, and when B grades are included this figure rises to 84.8 per cent.

A total of 49 pupils obtained nine A* or A drades in nine or more subjects.

There were many superb performances, especially noteworthy were those 14 pupils who obtained 8 or more A* grades: Abbie Cochrane, Peter Coughlin, Joel Cromie, Eve Elliott, Rose Gray, Amy Hampton, Ethan Hanley, Leah Henning, Elizabeth Little, Katie Rutherford, Francesca Scappaticci Emma Telford, Nadia Traynor and Jennifer Whiteside.

Congratulations to Abbie Cochrane, Eve Elliott, Rose Gray, Amy Hampton, Ethan Hanley, Emma Telford, and Jennifer Whiteside who obtained an outstanding 10 A* grades in each of their chosen subjects.

Mr McLoughlin said: “These results were achieved through the talent, industry and commitment of our pupils, supported and encouraged by parents who today can feel justifiably proud of these accomplishments.

“We are delighted for all our pupils as these results reflect tremendous strength in depth and we congratulate our young people on their outstanding achievements and wish them well for the future.

“The academic attainment of our young people involves a partnership and I want to pay tribute to my colleagues in our primary schools who have created the foundation for the success our pupils enjoy today.

“I should like also to commend my teaching colleagues who through their dedication, commitment and skill have produced these excellent results at GCSE, as well as our best ever A Level results released last week.

“Once again the examination results reflect the excellent standards of teaching and learning that exist in the Academy and I pay tribute to the professionalism of my colleagues.”

