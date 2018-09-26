Gall Bog Tractor Run for Diabetes UK

Local lady, Kate Bingham, has organised a tractor run to raise awareness and funds for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.

The Gall Bog Bar in Dromara will be the starting place for the Gall Bog Tractor Run taking place this Saturday, September 29 from 1.30pm.

Kate Bingham said: “I have close family members and friends, who are living day-in and day-out with diabetes and I know the work that is entailed in keeping on top of the condition. It is hard work and demands a lot of commitment, but I hope that with our tractor run we raise funds to help local families living with diabetes. Tractor runs are great fun and a fantastic way to get the local community out to support an important cause.”

Diabetes is a lifelong, serious condition which requires good management every day but with the right support and information each day can be made easier. There are over 100,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland with approximately 90 per cent of those living with Type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Regional Fundraiser, Naomi Breen, added: “We would like to thank Kate Bingham and everyone who has contributed to this great tractor run in aid of Diabetes UK Northern Ireland. We all know someone who is living with diabetes and it is a condition that is reaching more and more families, so it’s really important to raise vital funds to support them.”

For more information about the event please contact fundraising@diabetes.org.uk.