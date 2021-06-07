Funeral arrangements announced for popular priest Fr Tony Corr who died suddenly

The Very Reverend Tony Corr, a native of Craigavon, Co Armagh, had been Parish Priest of Donaghmore and Aghaderg parishes and also Vicar General of the Diocese of Dromore.

Fr Corr's brother Kieran said on Monday morning: "I'm sure most of you know by now that we lost our brother yesterday.

"The entire family circle is in shock and totally devastated.

"My heart is literally ripped in two. R. I. P. Fr Tony Corr. My brother."

Kieran said everyone is in shock. "We are just devastated," he said.

Fr. Tony’s remains will be reposing at Loughbrickland Parochial House (Strictly Private for family only) until Thursday at 12 noon, removal to St John’s Church Glenn to repose from 1.00 p.m.-5.00p.m. and then reposing at St.Patrick’s Church Loughbrickland from 6.00 p.m.-10.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass is on Friday at Noon in the Church of St. Thérése, Banbridge and interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Derrymacash.

A spokesperson for Moyraverty Parish in Craigavon said last night: "It's with great shock and profound sadness that the untimely and sudden death of Fr Tony Corr has been confirmed this evening.

"A native son of Moyraverty parish, he was most recently parish priest of Donaghmore and Aghaderg parishes, and Vicar General of the diocese of Dromore.

"Only yesterday he posted congratulations to the P4 children whose First Communion he had celebrated earlier.

"He was an outstandingly pastoral priest, funny, compassionate, efficient, and devoted to Our Lady. The picture below comes from his parishes' page, taken in Medjugorje, and he was a regular in Lourdes with the diocesan pilgrimage.

"Our deepest sympathies go his sister, brothers, nieces and nephews and many friends, parishioners and brother priests."

Fr Corr was the son of the late James and Teresa Corr and brother of Martina, Jim, Kieran and Ignatius, brother-in-law of Tom, Sabina, Laura and Paula and uncle to Caitriona, Declan, Conrad, Ciara, Ciaran, Conor and Gavin.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Parish webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/church-of-st-therese

His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Bishop John McAreavey, the Priests and Religious of the Diocese and the parishioners of Aghaderg and Donaghmore parishes, also the parishes where Fr Tony served and his many friends.

