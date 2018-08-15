Fundraising in memory of Elizabeth

Elizabeth Adams was an employee of Mountvale Private Nursing Home, Dromore for over 11 years, she was a work colleague but mainly a friend.

After a short illness called Sarcoidosis, she passed away peacefully on January 15. Elizabeth’s family very kindly donated all money in lieu of flowers to Mountvale’s Residents Comfort Fund and they where shocked and overjoyed by the amount raised. Elizabeth’s family presented the cheque for £850 to the Home.

Sarcoidosis is a rare disease and to help raise awareness of this condition and in memory Elizabeth Adams, Staff from Mountvale, with help from Velo Club Iveagh and support from Elizabeth’s family and friends, have organised a 12 hour spin.

This will take place on Saturday, September 15 from 8am until 8pm, in Dromore Town Square. Please go down and support them. All donations welcome. Further information on this event can be obtained from Eileen and Lisa at Mountvale on 028 92699480.

Pictured are Lisa Gibson, Rebecca Adams, Alice Russell, John Gamble, Eileen McQuade, Michelle Pritchard, Annabelle Symington and Mervyn Adams.