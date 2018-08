A fundraising abseil was recently organised by the staff at Thompson House Hospital in aid of Action MS.

A team including neurologist Dr Stella Hughes, Nurse Sarah McCallan and administrator Laura Fisher scaled the dizzy heights of the Europa Hotel. Their courageous efforts resulted in £2,400 presented to Action MS.

One of the fundraisers ready to do their abseil.

Sarah McCallan and colleagues Geraldine and Cherith.

The team ready to take part in the abseil for Action MS.

Gerry Mitchell (Action MS) with Thompson House Hospital Nurses.