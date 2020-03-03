Fun for all at ‘Home of St Patrick’ Festival

A 12-day festival of fun will celebrate the life and times of St Patrick, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed.

Solitude Park in Banbridge is to host the grand-finale of this year’s extra special programme of events which are set to offer a rich, lively and varied showcase of culture, music, song, art, drama, dance, exhibitions and lots of family fun.

‘The Home of St Patrick Festival’ will begin its enthralling and extended run this Friday, March 6, and locals and visitors alike are invited to join together to conclude the festival for a final celebration at Solitude Park from 2pm to 4pm on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17.

There will be the chance to enjoy live entertainment from the award-winning singing sister duo from Belfast - Songbirds as they take centre stage during a captivating performance, followed by the hit five-piece country folk band The Nooks, with quirky adaptations of modern and not-so-modern rock and pop classics.

There will be free family fun with amusement rides suitable for younger children, face painting, balloon modellers, arts & crafts workshops, giant garden games plus a big climbing tower and archery.

Welcoming this year’s festival Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Mealla Campbell, said: “The legacy and influence of St Patrick has helped shape this ancient and compelling place and this thought-provoking and entertaining festival programme of events reflects his importance in this historic borough. With almost 40 events, this year’s line-up provides an unrivalled programme of entertainment, from culture and arts to music and comedy.

“There really is something for people of all ages and tastes.

“We are delighted to host the grand finale of the festival in Solitude Park in Banbridge - a day of free fun for all the family.”

To download the full programme of events and for more information visit www.visitarmagh.com or telephone 028 3752 1800.