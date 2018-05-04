From Seapatrick to Stormont: Residents enjoy visit to Parliament Buildings

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart recently hosted a group of Seapatrick residents at Stormont as part of their annual mystery tour organised by the local community group.

As part of their visit, organised by Rodney Mitchell, they toured the building, taking in some of its history and then when in the Assembly chamber had the opportunity to question the Upper Bann MLA.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Lockhart said: “I love to host groups from the constituency at Stormont and to see them take in the sights and history of the building. Many people have never visited so it is an educational and social visit.

“There were plenty of questions for me personally and a great interest in local politics and the current political impasse. We had great fun and I enjoyed thoroughly the occasion.”