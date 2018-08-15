‘From Rathfriland on the hill to Lorient’

Lisnamulligan Pipe Band from Rathfriland on the Hill took part in the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in France on Friday, August 3 to Sunday, August 12.

The trip was organised by New Ross and District Pipe Band member Brian MacMahon (Chairman of the Irish Pipe Band Association) and by Lisnamulligan Pipe Band member Nicola Bready. On Sunday they took part in a massive parade through the streets of Lorient which featured some 4500 musicians, singers and dancers from Ireland, UK, USA, Canada and Australia etc. For five evenings they played together with New Ross and District Pipe Band (Wexford) as they joined an international cast of bands, musicians and dancers who took part in the ‘Interceltique Night’ at the Lorient Football Stadium. In addition to playing the familiar piping tunes, the local band treated audiences to well-known Irish tunes including ‘Black Velvet Band’ ‘Molly Malone’, ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘The Wild Rover’. They played separately at various parades, stage shows and concerts during the week.

Lisnamulligan Pipe Band pictured after playing at the Palais Des Congres at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient on Wednesday, August 8.

On Friday they enjoyed a day out on the Island of Groix where they paraded. The band also played each time they embarked and disembarked from the ferry. On Saturday they won three fourth place prizes at a pipe band competition featuring nine international bands. A spokesperson for the band said: “This was a brilliant trip, an experience of a lifetime. We would say a big thank you to Tom McAvoy from Milestone, Rathfriland for his sponsorship (their name is embroidered on the T Shirts). It is great to have a local business supporting us”.