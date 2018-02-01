Fourth conviction for no insurance

When police stopped a 28-year-old man driving in Lurgan it was discovered that he was a disqualified driver, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Florin Lacotos, Damascus Street, Belfast, admitted driving while disqualified and not having insurance on November 8 last year.

For each offence he was fined £200, sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for two years.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at approximately 10.20pm the defendant was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint on the Banbridge Road, Lurgan.

Checks showed there were no insurance in place and Lacotos was a disqualified driver.

His solicitor said that at the time he was three months into a six month disqualification.

Deputy District Judge Gerry Trainor said the case crossed the custody threshold because this was the defendant’s fourth conviction for not having insurance.