Found with MDMA tablet in Lurgan

A serving prisoner was given a concurrent one month sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Christopher Barry Carlisle (33), Ventry Lane, Belfast, appeared on videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted unlawful possession of a class A drug, MDMA, and a class C drug, cannabis on March 9, 2016.

The court heard that a search of the defendant in Lurgan uncovered a MDMA tablet and a small quantity of cannabis.

A solicitor representing Carlisle said he was a sentenced prisoner.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that taking into account Carlisle’s record there was only one penalty she could impose.

For each of the two offences she sentenced him to one month in prison.

She ordered that the terms should run concurrently with each other and concurrently with his present sentence which should not interfere with his release date.