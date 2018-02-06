Former MLA named charity ambassador

Jo-Anne Dobson, a life-long Organ Donation campaigner and former Upper Bann MLA, has taken up a new role as Northern Ireland Charity Ambassador for Kidney Care UK, the UK’s leading kidney patient support charity.

Mrs Dobson, whose son Mark is a dialysis patient who has had kidney problems from birth and who lost his donated kidney in August, said she was ‘absolutely thrilled to be taking up a role which allows me to continue to promote my passion – the life-saving power of Organ Donation.’

She has been a long-term supporter of many health-related causes and is particularly proud, as she goes through the tests to donate a kidney to her son, to be making this announcement on the ninth anniversary of Mark receiving his first kidney transplant in 2009.

Commenting Mrs Dobson said: “It is with immense pride that I take up this new role to continue to work alongside the wonderful William Johnston, Kidney Care UK Advocacy Officer, who makes it his life’s work to support kidney patients across Northern Ireland. Like so many members of our Organ Donation family Mark and I owe so much to William for his support and guidance and I am looking forward to working alongside him for such a wonderful charity and cause.”