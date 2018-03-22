Former MLA Jo-Anne Dobson thanks public for their support after transplant

Jo-Anne Dobson and her son Mark are today "recovering well" after their life-saving operations were carried out yesterday.

A Facebook post on the former MLA's page tells of their jubilation.

"WE DID IT!! Mark & I are recovering well after our operations - all the messages, prayers & love have meant so much to us," says the post.

"THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts to our Surgeon Tim Brown & the wonderful team here at 11 South."

The post adds: "Plenty of R&R ahead for us both".

Prior to the operation Mark Dobson told of his admiration for his mother on Twitter.

"LOVE you Mum, you are making my dreams come true this morning! XX Mum’s just gone down to surgery to donate a kidney to me - I’m heading down around lunchtime! Thanks for all the lovely messages of support."