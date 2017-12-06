Fond farewell for well known local businessman

The funeral of William Kyle Baird, known to his family and friends as Kyle, took place on Saturday, November 25 to Loughbrickland Presbyterian Church.

Kyle was educated at Loughbrickland No 2 Primary School, Banbridge High School and then Banbridge Technical College where he left to become an apprentice mechanic at Armaghdown Creameries.

In June 1983 Kyle passed his HGV driving test and became involved in the family haulage business, started by his late father William.

When the business moved from Loughbrickland to Huntly Road, Banbridge, Kyle concentrated more on the mechanicing side of the company. He had great knowledge of trucks and trailers with many friends from near and far contacting him for advice on problems with vehicles.

As a director of Baird Brothers Transport he saw the company grow from a local business to an international haulage company of which he was very proud. Kyle was Vice Chairman and greatly involved with Banbridge and District Model Car Club with which his son Gary races.

He was also a member of Brague LOL 427, RBP Loughbrickland 402 and Loughbrickland Apprentice Boys Browning Club. After major surgery in July, Kyle recovered well but had a relapse and was admitted to Craigavon Area Hospital and later to the Cancer Centre of Belfast City Hospital where he passed away on November 21 surrounded by his loving family.

Kyle is survived by his loving wife Norma of 34 years, daughter Helen Martin, son Gary, son-in-law David and grandchildren Andrew and Erin. Also his mother Irene, brothers Colin and Mark, sisters Caroline Aulds, Sandra Barr and Karen Adamson, sisters-in-law Linda and Julie, brothers-in-law Philip, Clifford and Colin.

There was a very large attendance at the funeral which the Rev. Patricia McBride officiated. The Committal took place in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu may be sent if desired to William Bell and Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge, BT32 3LR for Friends of the Cancer Centre Belfast City Hospital (Cheques made payable to William Bell and Co.). William Bell and Co had charge of the funeral arrangements.