First ever USPCA charity store opens in Banbridge

The USPCA is opening its first ever charity store in Banbridge.

And the worthy animal charity is appealing for volunteers to join their retail team on Newry Street.

Goods appeal for the new Banbridge store

The USPCA charity store will sell everything from clothes and accessories to books and household items. The store will be a major part of the charity’s fundraising strategy and proceeds will be vital to the work it does for animals in Northern Ireland.

Brendan Mullan Chief Executive explained: “We are excited to be opening our first charity store in Banbridge, working with and for the people who live in the area.

“We would really appreciate local support, by either, donating a little of your spare time, pre-loved clothes, quality goods, books or good condition household items. We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in volunteering or making a donation.”

As a charity shop volunteer, you could be serving customers, dressing window displays, or getting stock ready behind the scene. It is a great way of meeting new people, making new friends, and for a lot of our volunteers it is a great way of learning and improving key skills. If you think you can spare any time at all, from a few hours to a few days a week, please do get in touch – we’d love to hear from you.”

The new USPCA charity store is also the ‘purr-fect’ place for any unwanted items and they would love any new and used goods in good condition.

They welcome donations of ladies, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes, jewellery, watches, bags, furniture, pictures, ornaments, DVD’s and CD’s, books, arts and crafts and general household.

Call 028 3025 1000 or email: headoffice@uspca.co.uk