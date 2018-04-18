Fined for harassing woman who ‘stared at him at lights’

A 43-year-old man was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for harassing a woman over a period of time.

Alastair Spencer John Robb, Mourneview Avenue, Lurgan, admitted that between June 13 and September 22 last year he pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female.

As well as the fine he was ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 21 police received a report of harassment by a woman who received a voice mail message.

She said the harassment had started on July 17.

Robb told police it was just a response to her staring at him at traffic lights.

A solicitor representing Robb said her client had been in a relationship with the other party.

She added that he has had no contact with her since then and accepts that the relationship is over and he wants to move on with his life.