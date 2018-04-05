A Banbridge car breaker has been fined £2,500 for waste offences.

Glenn Baird (58) of Commercial Road was fined at Newry Magistrates’ Court for keeping end-of-life vehicles at his premises without the appropriate waste authorisations contrary to Article 4.1.b of the Waste & Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997.

In January 2016, officers from the NIEA visited the defendant’s business premises at Dublinhill Road, Dromore, County Down and found him to be operating a car breaking and repair facility without the required waste management authorisations.

Officers noted over 200 end-of-life vehicles on site along with significant quantities of car components and body panels.