Fine China Tea Party for Cameron on board the Newline Ministries Bus

Two fine China tea parties have been arranged for Donaghcloney and Waringstown during the month of February to help raise funds for the #cure4cam charity.

With Cameron Truesdale’s connections in both villages, Terryll Arnold and his Newline Bus Ministries team of workers will be hosting the tea parties.

All money raised will go to helping with Cameron’s treatment in Mexico.

Cameron was diagnosed with a highly aggressive tumour in January 2017, with doctors saying there were few treatment options available on the NHS. Determined to give their son a fighting chance, his family flew him to Mexico for pioneering treatment in September.

Speaking ahead of the events Terryll said: “To help Cameron and his family we will be hosting two tea parties on the bus and want the community to turn out in force.

The first will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 10am to 2pm in Donaghcloney Elim Church Car Park and the second on Saturday, February 24 from 10am to 2pm on Waringstown Main Street.”

He added: “We want to help this little boy Cameron get the best treatment possible and want to do our bit to help support the financial burden that exists with travel and payment for this life saving treatment.

“It would be our pleasure to welcome you on board the bus to support this worthy cause.

“It will be a proper tea party and will provide a real opportunity for people to support this very worthwhile cause. As a team it is our prayer that this little boy will be healed from this disease.”