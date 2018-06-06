Financial boost for HomeStart

BBC Children in Need has awarded a total of £9,999 in new funding to a local group working with disadvantaged children and young people across Banbridge.

Home-Start Banbridge has been awarded £9,999 to deliver parent and toddler mornings to families to help parents build better lives for their children by creating their own social support network, reducing isolation, building confidence and family resilience and improving mental health.

he project will employ a Family Group Co-ordinator to run the weekly sessions which will enable the children to take part in physical activities and play as well as singing and stories. The sessions will support the children, helping to encourage development of their speech and language and improve relationships with their parents. Additionally, the sessions will support the parents to help them improve their parenting skills.

Donna Neill, Scheme Co-ordinator at Home-Start Banbridge said: “We’re very pleased to have been awarded this funding which will enable us to provide crucial support to families in our area.

“A big thank you to everyone that has made this grant possible.”

The grant is part of the charity’s small grants programme and brings the total invested in County Down to more than £902,000.

Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need’s National Head of Northern Ireland said: “It’s always an absolute pleasure to award new grants to projects like Home-Start Banbridge which is working with some of the children and young people in Northern Ireland who need their support most.”