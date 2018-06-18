Fifth year of Test and Vaccinate or Remove (TVR) project gets under way

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that the fifth and final year of the Test and Vaccinate or Remove (TVR) Wildlife Intervention Research Project commenced today in a 100km² area around Banbridge, Co Down.

The research project, which began in 2014, aims to monitor the effects of implementing a TVR approach on badgers in an area of high cattle TB prevalence. It will supplement the department’s knowledge base and provide new information on badgers and specifically TB in badgers.

This year, similar to the last three years of the study, the project will involve the capture of badgers, sampling, micro-chipping and vaccinating them against bovine TB with the removal of any badgers testing positive for bovine TB.

Land owners in the TVR area have been sent letters to inform them of the commencement of field activities. The department would like to thank landowners for their continued access to their land and support for this important research project.

The Year 4 Report for the research project has been published on the department’s website.