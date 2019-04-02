Ferris Cup win for Academy

The Banbridge Academy U14 boys’ hockey team created another historic double winning season by beating Cookstown High School to claim the 14th Ulster Schools’ Ferris Cup, following on from the victory of the U13 Team in the Bannister Bowl the previous day.

The team has been unbeaten this year domestically in Ulster, demonstrating seriously impressive hockey throughout the season.

Ferris Cup U14 winning captain Lewis Cousins with coach Mr Cordner and headmaster Mr McLoughlin

The U14 squad wish to pay tribute to coaches Cordner and McCandless and would also like to formally thank all those who supported them

throughout the year including pupils, staff and parents alongside sponsors First Trust and Pactimo for their kits and bottles for the final.

The squad will now have no respite as they prepare for the John Waring Irish Schools’ to be staged at Friends’ School Lisburn on April 10.

The Ferris Cup Squad 2019: C Part, J Moles (Vice-captain), M Murphy, M Stevenson, T Cunningham, T Hamilton, T Dobson, J Rainer, L Cousins (Captain), S Ferris, B Pollock, S Collie, M McKee, M Spence, D McHugh, B Walker, J Brownlee, B Farson. Coaches: Mr M Cordner and Mr B McCandless.