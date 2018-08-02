Family’s donation in memory of brave Lucy

The family of a young Rathfriland girl who passed away earlier this year, have made a donation to Daisy Hill Hospital in her memory.

Lucy Parke was born with Progeria, a life limiting condition, and the family say she received excellent care from the staff at Daisy Hill over the eight years of her life.

Little Lucy Parke who passed away earlier this year.

Lucy’s parents David and Stephanie, and siblings Jake, Jenny and Ben, this week made a donation of toys, games and staffroom equipment to the Children’s Ward at the hospital.

The eight-year-old from Ballyward passed away peacefully on New Year’s Day, surrounded by her family.

Lucy - a pupil at at Drumadonnell Primary School - was born with the extremely rare genetic condition Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, which causes premature ageing.

There are only 100 known cases in the world and Lucy was the only child in Ireland with the condition.

Diagnosed just after birth, the majority of sufferers do not reach their 13th birthday and no treatment has yet proven effective.

It is understood the ageing process in people with the condition is around eight times faster than people without it.

Lucy’s family had set up the Lucy Parke Progeria Fund to help improve their little girl’s life. Following Lucy’s death in January, her family said in a statement: “We have lost our precious Lucy. Her body was weak but her heart was strong.

“Her love for life and wonderful smile made us proud to be her parents.”