Police are appealing for your help in finding missing 32-year-old Gillian Barr.

In a post on PSNI Facebook, PSNI say: "Gillian has been missing from the Banbridge area since 8th of December 2019.

"She is possibly believed to be in the wider Belfast area but this cannot be confirmed.



"No contact made with her family since then which is unusual and heightens the concern for her safety.

"Help us bring Gillian back to her family.



"Any information please ring 101 and quote Police ref: 2014 09/12/19".