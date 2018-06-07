Enjoy a conversation with film producer Susan Breen

The Oh Yeah Centre in Belfast will welcome Banbridge born film producer Sue Breen this weekend when she sits down for a conversation with journalist Fionola Meredith on Saturday June 9 at 2.30pm.

The event is part of ‘Women’s Work’ and admission is free.

The two women discuss how to make your way in the film and media worlds, what to say yes to, what to say no to, when to follow the rules and when to break them.

Susan Breen began her TV career in long-running drama, working as a Script Editor, then Producer, on various drama series for the BBC, ITV and Channel 4. Moving into film, she became Head of Features Development at Aardman Animations where she worked on Bafta- and Oscar-nominated films including The Pirates! in an Adventure with Scientists and Arthur Christmas. As Senior Development Editor at Film4, Susan helped develop films starring actors such as Cate Blanchett, Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender.

In 2013 she joined Potboiler Productions as Development Producer, developing high-end projects for both TV and film. Most recently, Susan has produced 6-part primetime drama series Requiem for BBC1 and Netflix.