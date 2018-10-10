End of an era as Coburns shop to close

Coburn’s, Banbridge’s well known fishing, shooting and lifestyle shop, will close later this year, parent company Germinal Holdings Ltd has announced.

The owners said the closure is due to sustained competition from online retailers and the shift in consumer spending away from the high street.

Coburn’s amenity supply business and the Coburn’s range of agricultural grass seed are unaffected by the shop closure, and continue to trade as normal.

Coburn’s shop opened in Banbridge in the mid 1970s and quickly gained a reputation for exemplary knowledge and service within the fishing community, both locally and nationally.

Germinal’s Managing Director William Gilbert said: “We would like to thank our loyal customers and in particular the team in the shop who have worked hard and provided such a good service for so many years.”

A closing down sale will be announced in due course and is likely to run from mid-October until Christmas.