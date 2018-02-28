Elsa and family hoping for a magical March

The McBurney family is hoping March proves to be a landmark month for brave cancer battler Elsa as she celebrates her 8th birthday and receives her end of treatment results.

Elsa finished her fourteen rounds of chemotherapy two weeks ago and will go for end of treatment scans on March 20 with the family praying for positive results.

Last Friday was exactly a year since Elsa was diagnosed with cancer of the spine and it has been an incredibly tough and courageous journey for the seven-year-old and her family.

Speaking to the Leader her mum Leslie said: “It’s exactly one year ago since Elsa was diagnosed.

“It’s unreal how much has happened since then and what she has been through. My girl has done absolutely everything that was asked of her this year and she smiled the entire time

“I don’t need to say this because I know you all know, but I am just so proud of her that I could burst.

“She finished her last planned treatment last weekend. By planned treatment I mean that when she was diagnosed her doctor gave us a rough plan for the next 12 months which was 14 rounds of chemotherapy, spinal surgery and eight weeks of radiation and we have done it all.

“I actually feel like its much harder now that we have finished active treatment. Elsa is still feeling the effects of the last round of chemotherapy but hopefully by next week she will start picking up and stay up.”

Leslie added: “Obviously if her scans aren’t clear then she will need more treatment but we are hopeful that she can be done with it all.

“We always looked forward to the next thing we had to do. It’s how we coped for a full year but now it’s all stopped and we just have to wait on scans to hopefully see that it has all been worthwhile. It’s like torture.

“If everything goes to plan she can start phasing back to school in March/April and she cant wait.”

Meanwhile Elsa’s special birthday party is planned for Sunday, March 11 from 4pm at Banbridge Rugby Club and everyone is welcome.

It is shaping up to be a fantastic fun day with lots of exciting things planned for all the family.

There will be Jolly Jumps inflatables, vortex, swings, rodeo bull, craft stalls, live entertainment, craft fairs and lots of outdoor catering.

There will also be a disco, face painting and much more,

In lieu of presents for her 8th birthday Elsa will be raising money for some very worthwhile charities, The Gavin Glynn Foundation; The Boom Foundation; Angel wishes and Cure4cam.

A Facebook page has been set up for the party - see “Elsa’s Birthday 11th March”.