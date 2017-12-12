Elf Jr takes to the stage at town hall this weekend

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society Christmas show this year will be Elf Jr and it’s performed this weekend in Portadown Town Hall Theatre.

This is the first time that this musical will be performed in Co Armagh. The Musical is based on the hugely successful film ELF which starred Will Ferrell.

Show producer Kieran Corr said, “Once again we are delighted to bring a new musical to the Borough. We have a young but very talented cast for this production. Many of them have starred in previous shows.

“Lurgan teenager Jake Watters and Portadown’s Alex Truesdale will share the role of Buddy the ELF. Isabella Magennis, Sophie Doyle, Orla McDowell and Saidhbhin McCaughley will perform as Buddy’s girlfriend Jovie at different performances.”

The show opens this Friday, December 15, at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7pm and ends on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are available from Print Business Supplies Lurgan, Greenes Nisa Local Brownlow and Winnies Newsagents Woodhouse Street Portadown priced at £6.

You can also pay at the door and be allocated a seat on arrival.

Mr Corr concluded, “The show is the perfect Christmas treat for the entire family.”