Rory Best to receive honorary degree from Queen’s University

Queen’s University has named Ulster Rugby’s Rory Best as one of its honorary graduates.

The Belfast university today revealed the names of leading figures from the world of business, science, sport, academia and the arts who will be receiving honorary degrees this year.

Ireland international rugby captain Best, who was won more than 100 caps and was awarded an OBE last year for services to rugby, will receive his degree along with chief executive of Marks & Spencer, Steve Rowe and Siobhan Fitzpatrick, chief executive of Early Years – also an OBE.

Another leading figure from the world of business and commerce to get an honorary degree will be Roy Adair CBE, chief executive of Belfast Harbour Commissioners.