‘QuickStart’ into business for students

Students from Banbridge Academy recently celebrated the completion of the ‘QuickStart Programme’ with Young Enterprise NI.

The QuickStart Programme, supported by Ulster Bank, sees Year 9 students develop a marketable product and business plan under the guidance of Young Enterprise volunteer Andrea McLaughlin from Ulster Bank Ltd.

Mrs Aileen Gilpin, who oversees the programme at the Academy, commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to develop the skills which are so valuable, both in school and the world of work.

“The QuickStart programme is an excellent extra-curricular activity which supports our school curriculum.

“Young Enterprise NI brings together companies and classrooms and encourages pupils to develop their entrepreneurial qualities at a young age.”